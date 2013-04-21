MANAMA, April 21 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix for the second year in a row for Red Bull on Sunday to extend his overall lead to 10 points after four races.

The 25-year-old German beat Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen by 9.1 seconds to chalk up his second win of the season and 28th of his career.

In a race without major incident, and untroubled by anti-government protests and civil unrest elsewhere in the tiny Gulf kingdom, France's Romain Grosjean finished third for Lotus to complete the same top three as last year.

Vettel now has 77 points to 67 for Raikkonen, who chalked up his 21st successive scoring finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)