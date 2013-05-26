MONACO May 26 Germany's Nico Rosberg won Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday, 30 years after his world champion father Keke triumphed on the streets of the Mediterranean principality.

The pole-to-flag victory, after two safety car deployments and a 25-minute stoppage caused by Pastor Maldonado crashing his Williams, was only the second of Rosberg's career - just as it had been for his Finnish father in 1983.

Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel made it a German one-two to extend his championship lead to 21 points over Finland's Kimi Raikkonen - who finished 10th - after six of the 19 races.

Australian Mark Webber, last year's winner and Vettel's team mate, was third ahead of 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)