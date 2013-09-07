MONZA, Italy, Sept 7 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel seized pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two in qualifying on Saturday.

Australian Mark Webber will line up alongside on the front row with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg taking third place on the grid for Ferrari-powered Sauber.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, Vettel's closest title rival, qualified a disappointing fifth and behind Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa.

Lewis Hamilton, last year's winner for McLaren, failed to make the top 10 and lines up 12th for Mercedes. The Briton had been chasing his fifth successive pole.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)