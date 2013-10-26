GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 26 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position for a fourth successive Formula One title after lapping the Indian Grand Prix circuit faster than ever before on Saturday.

The German, whose best lap of one minute 24.119 seconds maintained his record of being on pole for India in every race since the country's F1 debut in 2011, will have compatriot Nico Rosberg alongside for Mercedes on the front row.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, 90 points behind in the standings with four races to go and the only driver who can put Vettel's title celebrations on hold, qualified only eighth on a hazy afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton will line up third for Mercedes, with Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)