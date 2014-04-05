MANAMA, April 5 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday and ended team mate Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a hat-trick.

Rosberg took his first pole since Monaco last May with a best lap of one minute 33.185 seconds under the Sakhir floodlights.

Hamilton, winner in Malaysia last weekend and chasing his third successive pole, will line up alongside on the front row after making a mistake on his final lap.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest for Red Bull but has a 10 place grid penalty, which will mean Finland's Valtteri Bottas moving up to take the slot for Williams. Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified 11th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)