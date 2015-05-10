BARCELONA May 10 Nico Rosberg won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to trim Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton's overall lead to 20 points after beating his Mercedes team mate for the first time this season.

Hamilton, who had won three of the first four grands prix but was told late in the race that it would be impossible to catch the German, finished second after shaking up his strategy and making one more pitstop.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who had seized second place into the first corner after Hamilton suffered wheelspin and made a slow getaway from the front row, was third at the chequered flag.

The victory was Rosberg's first since Brazil in November and the ninth of his Formula One career. He was also the ninth different winner in the last nine years at the Circuit de Catalunya. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)