SPIELBERG, Austria, June 20 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg qualifying second on the grid.

The pole was Hamilton's seventh in eight races this season, and 45th of his career, and was secured when both the Mercedes drivers skidded off the track on their final attempt of the session on a drying track after earlier rain.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will line up in third place with Brazilian Felipe Massa, who started on pole at the Red Bull Ring last season, fourth for Williams.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen failed to get through the first phase of qualifying and was 18th before penalties are applied to others ahead of the Finn. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)