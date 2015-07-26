BUDAPEST, July 26 Germany's Sebastian Vettel won an emotional Hungarian Grand Prix for Ferrari and the late Jules Bianchi on Sunday after a crazy race that turned into a rare nightmare for champions Mercedes despite Lewis Hamilton increasing his overall lead.

While Vettel celebrated his second win of the season, only days after the funeral of the team's French former test driver Bianchi, Mercedes' double world champion Lewis Hamilton finished only sixth after starting from pole.

Instead, Russian Daniil Kvyat took an unexpected second place for Red Bull -- his first F1 podium appearance -- with Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo following him home in third.

Vettel dedicated his win to Bianchi after he took the chequered flag, speaking in French for the watching family and then adding in English: "We know sooner or later Jules would have been a part of this team."

Hamilton still increased his championship lead after Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg collided with Ricciardo while in second place and suffered a puncture. The German finished eighth after nursing his car back to the pits. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)