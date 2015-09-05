MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen joining him on the front row.

The pole was Hamilton's 11th in 12 races, and seventh in a row for the Briton, and the 23rd in succession for reigning champions Mercedes -- one short of the record set by the Williams team in 1992-93.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified third for the team's home race while Hamilton's German team mate Nico Rosberg will start in fourth place after having to use an older engine with reduced power.

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 28 points in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)