MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an utterly dominant Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to take a 53-point lead in the Formula One championship after Mercedes team mate and closest rival Nico Rosberg retired with his engine in flames.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took second place, 25 seconds behind the reigning world champion, to give local fans something to cheer on a sunny afternoon at the team's home track.

Brazilian Felipe Massa took third for Williams, crossing the line 0.3 of a second ahead of his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

The win was the 40th of Hamilton's career, one less than the career tally of his boyhood hero Ayrton Senna, and seventh of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)