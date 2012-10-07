SUZUKA, Japan Oct 7 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and blew the Formula One championship wide open with five races remaining after Ferrari's Fernando Alonso spun out at the start.

Alonso's lead over reigning champion Vettel, chalking up his second win in a row and third of the season, was cut to four points from 29.

Ferrari's Felipe Massa came second, 20.6 seconds behind Vettel, for the Brazilian's first podium finish since October 2010 with Japan's Kamui Kobayashi delighting his home crowd with third place for Sauber.

The victory was Vettel's third from pole in Suzuka in the past four years and he also set the fastest lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)