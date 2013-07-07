Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
NUERBURGRING, Germany, July 7 World champion Sebastian Vettel finally tasted Formula One success on home soil after a composed victory in Sunday's German Grand Prix although safety worries again rocked the sport after a series of incidents.
A stray wheel from Mark Webber's Red Bull injured a cameraman in the pitlane, Jules Bianchi's car momentarily caught fire and rolled towards traffic after the driver had got out while Paul Di Resta almost hit Jean-Eric Vergne in the pits.
Kimi Raikkonen was second after a late tyre change failed to get him close enough to Vettel's Red Bull in an exciting finish while Lotus team mate Romain Grosjean was third. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.