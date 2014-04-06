MANAMA, April 6 Britain's Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

The win was Hamilton's second in a row and also a second successive one-two for dominant Mercedes.

Mexican Sergio Perez was third for Force India, who also have Mercedes engines.

Rosberg, winner of the season-opener in Australia, stayed top of the overall standings with 61 points to Hamilton's 50 after three races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)