BARCELONA May 10 Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with a fourth successive win beckoning on Sunday.

Championship-leading team mate Nico Rosberg, who is four points clear of Hamilton, qualified second with Australian Daniel Ricciardo starting third for champions Red Bull.

Hamilton, celebrating his fourth pole of the season and 35th of his career with a time 0.168 seconds quicker than the German, will take the overall lead in the standings if he wins at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, winner in front of his home fans last year, qualified seventh with Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel lining up in 10th place after stopping on track in the final phase of the session. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)