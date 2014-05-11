BARCELONA May 11 Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to chalk up his fourth victory in a row and wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

In what was also the fourth successive Mercedes one-two, and fifth win in five races for the dominant German constructor, Hamilton took the chequered flag a mere 0.6 of a second ahead of his rival.

The Briton now has 100 points to Rosberg's 97 after his 26th career victory and leads the standings for the first time since 2012.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was third for champions Red Bull in the first podium finish of his Formula One career after being stripped of second for a fuel irregularity in his home season-opener in Melbourne in March. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)