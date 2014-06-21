SPIELBERG, Austria, June 21 Brazilian Felipe Massa seized his first Formula One pole position since 2008 as Williams swept the front row on Saturday in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas qualified second for the former world champions with championship leader Nico Rosberg third fastest for Mercedes.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg's team mate and closest championship rival, will start a distant ninth after his first flying lap was disallowed and he then spun on his final attempt. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)