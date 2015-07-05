SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg finishing second.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel took third place for Ferrari, with Williams driver Felipe Massa denied a podium appearance after the Brazilian had set the early pace following a blistering start.

On a tricky afternoon of safety cars, sunshine and showers Hamilton prevailed to chalk up his 38th career win and fifth of the season to go 17 points clear of Rosberg after nine of 19 races.

The victory in front of an estimated 140,000 fans made Hamilton only the third Briton, after Jim Clark and Nigel Mansell, to win three times at home. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)