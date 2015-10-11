SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic Russian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday to take a huge step towards his third world championship after Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg retired with throttle failure.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished runner-up to overtake Rosberg as Hamilton's closest rival, 66 points adrift of the Briton with four races and a maximum 100 points remaining.

If results go Hamilton's way, he can secure his second successive title in Austin, Texas, in two weeks' time. Hamilton now has 302 points, Vettel 236 and Rosberg 229.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished third for Force India, in a race with two safety car interludes following crashes, after Finnish drivers Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen collided while battling for the final podium place.

Raikkonen finished fifth for Ferrari, a result that prevented Mercedes from clinching the constructors' championship for the second year in a row, but he faced a stewards enquiry into the collision. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)