AUSTIN, Texas Oct 24 Qualifying for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix was rescheduled for Sunday morning after bad weather made Saturday's session impossible.

After five half hour delays at the Circuit of the Americas, and the rain and wind only intensifying, organisers gave up the struggle against the elements and set a new time of 9:00 a.m. CDT (1400 GMT) on race day.

If qualifying cannot be held then, the times from final practice will dictate the starting grid order -- with world champion Lewis Hamilton set for pole after lapping fastest in that session held earlier behind closed gates.

Hamilton will take his third world championship in Sunday's race, with three rounds remaining, if he scores nine points more than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and two more than Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Frank Pingue)