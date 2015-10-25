AUSTIN, Texas Oct 25 Britain's Lewis Hamilton clinched his third Formula One world championship on Sunday after winning a thrilling and unpredictable U.S. Grand Prix for Mercedes.

The 30-year-old became the first British driver to win back to back titles and also the first to win 10 or more races in successive seasons.

Hamilton's German team mate Nico Rosberg, who started on pole, finished second after making a costly late mistake while leading. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place a mere 0.5 of a second behind.

Hamilton had needed to beat Vettel by nine points and Rosberg by two to take the crown, but for much of the race it looked as if he would have to wait at least until Mexico next weekend. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)