SAO PAULO Nov 15 Nico Rosberg won the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday to deny Mercedes team mate and triple champion Lewis Hamilton a first success in the homeland of the Briton's late boyhood hero Ayrton Senna.

Hamilton, who has now failed in nine attempts to win in Brazil, finished 7.756 seconds behind for Mercedes's 11th one-two in 18 races so far this season.

The pole position to chequered flag victory in the season's penultimate race was Rosberg's fifth win of the year, second in a row and 13th of his career, and secured the German second place in a championship already won by Hamilton.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished third for his 79th podium finish. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)