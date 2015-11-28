ABU DHABI Nov 28 Nico Rosberg won an Abu Dhabi qualifying battle with Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton on Saturday to take his sixth successive pole position.

The German, who races with the number six on his car, beat triple Formula One world champion Hamilton to the top slot for the second year in a row by three tenths of a second under the Yas Marina floodlights.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Force India's Sergio Perez filled the second row behind the two Mercedes drivers, who will be chasing a record 12th one-two finish of the season in Sunday's day-to-night race.

Raikkonen's four times world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel, winner of three races this year, could qualify only 16th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)