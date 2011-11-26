By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Caterham have recruited
McLaren aerodynamics head John Iley in another technical coup
for the Malaysian-backed Formula One outfit who raced this
season as Team Lotus.
While Team Lotus/Caterham have yet to announce the
appointment, McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh told
Reuters at the Brazilian Grand Prix that Iley had handed in his
notice.
However, he said the former Ferrari chief aerodynamicist was
not on 'gardening leave' and might have to stay for some months
yet.
"I've just had a request from (Caterham owner) Tony
(Fernandes) - could he have him early? -- and I haven't agreed
yet," he said.
"John is a good guy and we have got a number of things that
we could have him do but we will decide that in the course of
the next week.
"Tony would like him earlier and we might come to an
accommodation on that."
Iley joined McLaren from Ferrari in early 2010 but Whitmarsh
said his role had been managerial and not that of chief
aerodynamicist.
"In fact I think he's going there (to Caterham) in a broader
role than just aerodynamics," added the Briton. "Tony is
bringing together Caterham cars and I think he will be
performance director of Caterham cars."
Team Lotus, who have yet to score a point in Formula One,
announced earlier this month that they had signed Renault
sporting director Steve Nielsen in the same role.
