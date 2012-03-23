By John O'Brien
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23 Team bosses were cool
on the idea of becoming actively involved in any flotation of
Formula One on the Singapore stock exchange, instead preferring
to focus on their own interests.
On Wednesday, Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone stressed
that he had made the proposal but any decision to list was up to
CVC Capital Partners, the private equity company that
owned a majority of the business since 2006.
Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of this weekend's
Malaysian Grand Prix, the idea was received frostily by several
of the leading teams' decision makers.
McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh was dismissive of the idea,
the Briton feeling the team had enough existing business
interests to focus on.
"I don't think it would benefit us as a team. Although I
have no details of the proposal. Generally, flotations and
change of ownerships aren't done for the benefit of the sport,"
he said.
"What we as race teams need to concentrate on is putting a
show on here and that clearly the owners decide on what they do
with the asset.
Asked if he was keen to invest, he was even more forthright.
"I can't afford it," he replied.
"It's not our business, our business is as a race team
primarily with a few other businesses as well. Being owners of
Formula One isn't something that's in our plans."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also described it
as other people's business.
"At the end of the day it's not down to us, it's down to the
shareholders... it's down to CVC and Bernie (Ecclestone) as it's
their business and not the teams," he said.
"It could possibly benefit us all but we are not involved in
the detail. We heard there was potential discussion and it's an
interesting concept."
Lotus chairman Gerard Lopez believed it was too early to say
whether the flotation would benefit the sport without knowing
the full details of the proposal.
"Flotations can mean many things. If you take to the market
a minority share, does it change anything in ownership, gives
more liquidity to the owners, maybe more money to the sport?" he
asked.
"As long as there are no details on what exactly would be
'IPO'ed or not, I don't think there's much to be discussed as it
could mean many, many things to many people. So it really
depends on what you are willing to take to the market."
Horner and Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali agreed
that neither team had any plans to invest in the floatation
should it go public.
"From Red Bull's perspective... we are an engine, we're a
team and we're very happy with that and do not see a necessity
or a requirement to have a shareholding," Horner said.
Lopez added that investment would have been a more
interesting option had it been offered to all of those involved
in the sport.
"As far as Formula One goes, it might have made more sense
if all the teams could afford it and they all became
shareholders in some form or fashion but that's not going to
happen," the Luxembourgian entrepreneur added.
"So as far as investing in Formula One, I think it then
becomes purely financial position and then falls out of the
sport and if somebody wants to invest or not then it's like any
other stock."