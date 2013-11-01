ABU DHABI Russian teenager Daniil Kvyat will test with Toro Rosso in Italy next week to secure a Formula One super-licence so he can take part in practice for the last two races of the season, the team said on Friday.

The 19-year-old was named last month as a surprise choice to replace Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving up to world champions Red Bull, at the Italy-based team on the starting grid next year.

Team principal Franz Tost told reporters at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the team had a programme to get the rookie, who must do a minimum of 300km over two days in a 2011 car to secure his licence, ready for 2014.

The Russian already has some F1 mileage under his belt after taking part in a young driver test at Silverstone in July.

"He will go out on Friday in America and in Sao Paulo and of course we will have winter time, where he has to do a lot of work with physical training, mental training, then working on the simulator to prepare him as good as possible," said Tost.

"I'm convinced he will do a good job because he is a very high-skilled driver. He has done, this year so far, a very good job in GP3 where he still can win the championship." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)