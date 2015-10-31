MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Confirmed driver lineups for the 2016 Formula One season after the new Haas team announced Mexican Esteban Gutierrez on Friday: - - - - MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Nico Rosberg (Germany) - FERRARI Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - WILLIAMS Felipe Massa (Brazil) Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - RED BULL Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Daniil Kvyat (Russia) (Both under contract to Red Bull) - FORCE INDIA Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) Sergio Perez (Mexico) - LOTUS Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Jolyon Palmer (Britain) - TORO ROSSO Carlos Sainz (Spain) Max Verstappen (Netherlands) (Both under contract to Red Bull) - SAUBER Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Felipe Nasr (Brazil) - MCLAREN Fernando Alonso (Spain) Jenson Button (Britain) - MANOR MARUSSIA Drivers to be confirmed - HAAS F1 Romain Grosjean (France) Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)