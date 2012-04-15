SHANGHAI, April 15 France's Romain Grosjean finally scored his first points in Formula One on Sunday in a sweet and sour Chinese Grand Prix for Lotus.

After two retirements in a row, and only a handful of laps under his belt due to a combination of errors and bad luck, Grosjean made it all the way to the chequered flag in sixth place.

While the happy the 25-year-old could celebrate at last, his 2007 world champion team mate Kimi Raikkonen saw fistfuls of points slip from his grasp after going from second to 14th in the closing nine laps.

"It is getting more frustrating for us as we are clearly very close to achieving a very good result," said team principal Eric Boullier.

"Twelve laps before the end of today's race we had one car in P2 (second) and one car in P5 (fifth) with no more pit stops to go. Unfortunately we were a little bit too aggressive with our strategy."

Raikkonen, the former Ferrari driver making his comeback this season after two years in rallying, could do nothing to hold off the field behind as his tyres lost performance.

The Finn had taken a bold two-stop strategy, the same as Mercedes' winner Nico Rosberg, but - in only his third race on Pirelli tyres - may have been too rough on the unfamiliar rubber to make it work.

"Eight laps before the end of the race, Kimi's tyres were nearing the end of their life and, unfortunately, he got on the marbles (tyre debris) when (Sebastian) Vettel passed," said Alan Permane, the team's director of trackside operations.

"That was the end of his race effectively as he lost 10 places over the course of a lap."

The points enabled Lotus to stay sixth overall on 24 points to Williams's 18. (Editing by Mark Meadows)