MONACO Pastor Maldonado looked likely to start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from the back of the grid after collecting a 10 place penalty for causing a collision and then being told his car would need a new gearbox.

That unscheduled change would entail a further five place drop for the Venezuelan who started on pole position in Barcelona two weeks ago and went on to secure Williams' first Formula One win in nearly eight years.

Race stewards, including Williams' 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell, ruled Maldonado had caused an avoidable collision in final practice when he cut abruptly in front of the Sauber of Mexican Sergio Perez, who is also on the back row.

Maldonado crashed a lap later, ripping the rear right wheel off his car in an impact that also damaged the gearbox.

That grid penalty dropped him to 19th place after he battled through to the final qualifying session and ended with the ninth best time.

"The car had a lot of damage in it, to the point where we are having to change the gearbox in it as well," Williams' chief operations engineer told reporters.

"There was a significant amount of damage to the car, so the guys did a really good job to even get it out for qualifying."

