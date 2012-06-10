MONTREAL Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado collected a five place grid penalty for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after Williams changed his car's gearbox.

The penalty was his third in the two races since his stunning victory in the Spanish Grand Prix last month.

In Monaco two weeks ago, Maldonado was handed a 10 place penalty for causing a collision in final practice and then picked up another five place demotion for an unscheduled gearbox change as a result of that impact.

He had damaged his gearbox in Montreal when he lost control of the car at the last corner and hit the notorious "Wall of Champions' during qualifying. Without the accident, he might have been in the top 10.

After starting on pole position in Barcelona, the Venezuelan was 24th on the grid in Monaco and will line up 22nd in Montreal.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by John Mehaffey)