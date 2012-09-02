Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Venezuelan Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado will have a 10 place penalty on the starting grid for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix after making a false start and then causing a collision on Sunday.
The Williams driver has collected more sanctions than any other driver this season and started Sunday's race at Spa with a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg's Force India in qualifying.
Race stewards said in two statements that they had handed the Venezuelan a five-place sanction for his next race for jumping the start and a further five places for causing a collision during the race, which he failed to finish.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.