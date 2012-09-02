Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela leaves the pit during the qualifying session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Venezuelan Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado will have a 10 place penalty on the starting grid for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix after making a false start and then causing a collision on Sunday.

The Williams driver has collected more sanctions than any other driver this season and started Sunday's race at Spa with a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg's Force India in qualifying.

Race stewards said in two statements that they had handed the Venezuelan a five-place sanction for his next race for jumping the start and a further five places for causing a collision during the race, which he failed to finish.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)