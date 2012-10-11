Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela and girlfriend Gabriella Tarkany arrive before the third practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as the Singapore Flyer is seen in the background, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

YEONGAM, South Korea Venezuelan Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado wants to stay with Williams next season despite suggesting last weekend that he might have other options.

The driver told reporters at the South Korean Grand Prix on Thursday that he had no desire to move.

"I really want to stay with Williams," he said. "It's a good team and the team is getting better and better every day. We've been rebuilding everything in the team and I think now it's more compact.

"At the moment there is not confirmation. So I'm looking forward to seeing that but otherwise looking forward to remaining in Formula One for sure."

Maldonado won the Spanish Grand Prix in May, Williams's first victory since 2004, and brings substantial backing to the former champions from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

There had been questions in Formula One circles about what might happen to that sponsorship should Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, a big fan of Maldonado, fail to be re-elected or have to leave office.

The long-serving socialist leader, who has had treatment for cancer, secured another six-year term in office on Sunday, however. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)