MONACO May 26 Pastor Maldonado's chances of
winning two Formula One races in a row suffered a huge setback
when he was handed a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco
Grand Prix.
Race stewards, including Williams' 1992 world champion Nigel
Mansell, ruled the Venezuelan had caused an avoidable collision
in final practice when his Williams chopped in front of the
Sauber of Mexican Sergio Perez.
Maldonado crashed a lap later, ripping the rear right wheel
off his car.
The Venezuelan won the previous Spanish Grand Prix for his
first victory in Formula One and his team's first in nearly
eight years.
