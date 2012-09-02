SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 Venezuelan
Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado will have a 10 place penalty
on the starting grid for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix after
making a false start and then causing a collision on Sunday.
The Williams driver has collected more sanctions than any
other driver this season and started Sunday's race at Spa with a
three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg's Force India
in qualifying.
Race stewards said in two statements that they had handed
the Venezuelan a five-place sanction for his next race for
jumping the start and a further five places for causing a
collision during the race, which he failed to finish.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)