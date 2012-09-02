(Adds detail)

By Alan Baldwin

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 Venezuelan Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado will have a 10- place penalty on the starting grid for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix after making a false start and then causing a collision on Sunday.

The Williams driver has collected more sanctions than any other driver this season and started Sunday's race at Spa with a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg's Force India in qualifying.

Race stewards said in two statements that they had handed the Venezuelan a five-place sanction for his next race for jumping the start and a further five places for causing a collision during the race, which he failed to finish.

Maldonado has been both saint and sinner this season, winning in Barcelona from pole position in May for Williams's first race victory since 2004.

The Venezuelan brings Williams many millions of sponsorship dollars from his country's state oil company PDVSA but he has also cost them fistfuls of precious points with wild driving.

He started the season by crashing out in Australia on the last lap while in sixth place and picked up his first penalty of the year in Bahrain in April for an unscheduled gearbox change.

That was not his fault and he had a flawless drive in Spain.

He then blotted his copybook with two penalties in Monaco, one for 10 places after he caused a collision with Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez and the other for a further five when the damage meant another gearbox change.

Penalty number four came at the Canadian Grand Prix in June when he needed another new gearbox after hitting Montreal's notorious "Wall of Champions" in qualifying.

In Valencia, the Venezuelan collided with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and was hit with a 20 second time penalty for causing it. That ruling knocked him out of the points.

Maldonado was fined 10,000 euros ($12,600) and reprimanded at the British Grand Prix in July for causing another collision with Perez that cost him any hope of scoring points.

"He doesn't respect other drivers," complained Perez afterwards. "This guy will never learn if they don't do something. He could hurt someone. Everybody has concerns about him."

In Hungary in July, Maldonado was handed a drive-through penalty for colliding with Force India's Paul Di Resta. He finished 13th.

($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Editing by Ed Osmond)