MONACO May 24 Force India expect Paul Di Resta
to stay with them next season but would be understanding if the
highly-rated British Formula One driver wanted to move
elsewhere, team owner Vijay Mallya said on Thursday.
Di Resta won the German touring car championship with
Mercedes in 2010 and has been touted as a possible replacement
at that team for Michael Schumacher should the 43-year-old seven
times champion decide to call it a day.
Schumacher's contract expires at the end of 2012.
Di Resta has also been mentioned in media speculation as a
candidate to take Felipe Massa's seat at Ferrari if they decide
to drop the underperforming Brazilian.
"Paul is a huge asset and a very valuable asset to us. We
have secure contracts with both him and Nico (Hulkenberg), and
we have an excellent relationship with both," Mallya told
Reuters at the Monaco Grand Prix.
"Should they ever want to think of going elsewhere I am sure
they will come and tell us and it will be something that we will
work out very amicably. I am not worried, there's no disruption
that I anticipate at all.
"We'd love to continue with our current driver lineup (next
season)," added the billionaire liquor and aviation tycoon, who
said both men were under contract for 2013.
"In fact, I am reading everything in the press. Nobody has
come and officially communicated anything to us."
Mercedes supply Force India with engines and that team's
chief executive Nick Fry said this week: "Paul is on our radar.
"He has done a fantastic job, he's a nice guy, he's a great
team player and he would be one of the drivers undoubtedly that,
if Michael were to decide he didn't want to continue, we would
look at," he told Sky Sports News.
KINGFISHER WOES
Monaco, a social highlight of the F1 calendar and a place
where many of the sport's big deals are brokered, is the first
race Mallya has attended this year and the self-styled 'King of
Good Times' was throwing a lavish party on his yacht Indian
Empress later on Thursday.
That triggered questions in a news conference about how he
could justify such expenditure at a time when his Kingfisher
airline is lumbered with some $1.3 billion of debt.
"Justify what and to whom?" retorted the Indian
parliamentarian who controls India's UB Holdings, part of the UB
Group that owns a majority of United Spirits and United
Breweries.
"I have 20 different businesses, six large publicly listed
companies. Each one is completely independent, with different
shareholders," he said.
"One does not cross-subsidise the other because that would
violate all the principles of corporate governance. If one
business for whatever reason is not doing well, does it mean
that every other business has to shut down?"
Mallya said the Monaco party, one of the hottest tickets in
town with drivers and team staff invited, was simply a promotion
for United Spirits and had nothing to do with the airline.
He added that the Formula One team was in good financial
health, despite paddock speculation to the contrary, as a joint
venture with Sahara Group who have invested $100 million.
"The first tranche (of Sahara money) came in 2011, the
second is due in 2012 and the third in 2013," he said. "The team
is already well-funded with this equity infusion. I fail to
understand why people make these wild connections.
"People seem to presume that my only business is Kingfisher
airlines which is in trouble and therefore I am short of cash,"
he told Reuters.
Force India have scored 18 points in the first five races of
the season, their best haul at such a stage, but are only eighth
overall after rivals Sauber and Williams - who took their first
win in eight years in Spain this month - did better.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado's win in Barcelona for Williams
and Sergio Perez's second place for Sauber in Malaysia in March
raised Mallya's hopes of a podium as well in the near future.
"Teams that were on par with us or slightly below us... are
getting on the podium now. So why shouldn't Force India be on
the podium," he said.
