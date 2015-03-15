MELBOURNE, March 15 Manor Marussia have escaped sanction after being probed by Formula One's governing body for failing to put their cars on the track at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Recently re-born after coming out of administration, the British-based team transported their vehicles to Albert Park but were unable to get them to run in practice or qualifying, ruling them out of Sunday's race won by Lewis Hamilton.

Blaming software problems and other glitches, team principal John Booth said it was important they had made the trip and tried to get their cars in action.

The FIA said it was satisfied the team had "used all reasonable endeavours" to ready their cars.

"Therefore the stewards take no further action during the event," an FIA statement said.

The Ferrari-powered team missed the final three races of last year after going into administration and took a revised 2014 car, tweaked to meet 2015 safety regulations, to Melbourne.

They only finalised their driving lineup days before the race, naming Spanish rookie Roberto Merhi to partner Britain's Will Stevens.

On Saturday, Booth said he was hopeful the team would race at either the next round in Malaysia on March 29 or the subsequent one in China (April 12). (Editing by John O'Brien)