SAO PAULO Nov 27 French driver Charles Pic will partner Germany's Timo Glock at Marussia next season, the renamed Virgin Racing Formula One team said at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who has been competing in the GP2 feeder series, did his first laps in a Formula One car only last week at a test in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)