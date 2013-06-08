MONTREAL, June 8 Felipe Massa emerged unscathed after crashing his Ferrari for the second race weekend in a row in Saturday's qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The session was halted while the wrecked car was removed from the track after the Brazilian slammed sideways into an energy-absorbing barrier when he lost control in the wet.

Massa was taken to the circuit's medical centre as a precaution and later told reporters he would be fit for Sunday's race.

"Physically, I'm fine, but within myself I'm very disappointed," he said.

Massa crashed twice during the last round of the Formula One championship in Monaco - once in practice then again in the race.

His accidents in Monaco were the result of first driver error and then a suspension failure but Saturday's spin was his own fault.

Trying desperately to advance to the final stage of qualifying in tricky conditions, the 32-year-old's car was spun sideways when he went slightly off course approaching a turn.

"There was very little grip and I was struggling to put together a good lap," he said.

"I went out in Q2 (the second phase of qualifying) because I braked on a white line at turn three and when the rear end broke away, there was nothing I could do anymore.

"Never before have I had three accidents in such close succession, even if it's always the case that when you try and give your all on tracks like this one and Monte Carlo, the risks are always higher."

Massa is no stranger to accidents. In 2009, he was involved in a horrific high-speed crash at the Hungarian Grand Prix, when he was struck on the helmet by a bouncing suspension spring that broke off a car driven by compatriot Rubens Barrichello.

He was airlifted to hospital and underwent emergency surgery and had a titanium plate inserted into his skull before he was allowed to race again.

The Brazilian said on Saturday he was most concerned about his starting position on the grid. He qualified 16th and the front end of his Ferrari crumbled when it hit the wall, giving his mechanics plenty of work.

"I still don't know exactly how badly damaged the car is," he said. "But even if I'm very disappointed with what happened, we must stay focused, because tomorrow's race will be long and on this track, anything can happen.

"I had a good pace today and tomorrow I plan to drive an attacking race." (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Alan Baldwin)