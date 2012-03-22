SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22 A defiant Felipe Massa played down criticism of his prolonged slump in form and was optimistic on Thursday that a new Ferrari chassis would pay dividends at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Brazilian has failed to finish on the podium since the inaugural Korean Grand Prix in October 2010 and after a dismal season-opening performance in Melbourne last week is under increasing pressure.

"To be honest I really don't care, I never drove thinking about what others are saying about me," Massa, whose contract is up at the end of the year, told reporters when asked if he was bothered by mounting criticism.

"I wouldn't do my job thinking like this. I think about the best I can do in the race, which was not the case in Australia."

Massa and team mate Fernando Alonso both struggled in Melbourne and while the Spaniard was able to climb from 12th on the grid to fifth at the finish, the Brazilian started in 16th and retired after 46 laps following a tangle with compatriot Bruno Senna.

NOT HAPPY

"I'm not happy with what happened there... but when I arrived here in 2008, people said I was out of Ferrari after I didn't finish in Australia then," he said, looking back to the year he narrowly missed out on the world title to Lewis Hamilton.

"I didn't finish in Malaysia as well but it turned out to be my best season, so I really don't know. Things change very quickly from one day to another."

The performance of the car throughout the opening race weekend was a major concern for Massa but he now has a new chassis.

"We really think it is the right thing to do. Everytime I drove this car, I never had the same problems as I had in Australia. I couldn't drive it from the first day," he added.

"If we go back to testing in Barcelona and Jerez, I drove the same car the day after Fernando and there was nothing different in terms of lap times or race pace or tyre degradation.

"Then we arrived in Australia and see that everything is different, so the chassis change is the right thing to do."

Admitting that Ferrari's situation was far from ideal, Massa said the team were striving to make the car competitive as quickly as possible.

"As a team, we talk all the time. This week it was about how to improve the performance and I am sure we will find a solution to our problems," he added.

"Everyone knows we are not where we expected to be in terms of performance compared to other teams, so I hope the car can work better on this track."

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)

For more motor racing click on