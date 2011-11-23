By Tatiana Ramil
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Felipe Massa, looking
forward to his 100th Formula One race for Ferrari, knows he will
have to raise his game to stay with the team after next season.
The Brazilian, twice a winner of his home grand prix at
Interlagos and championship runner-up in 2008, has not stood on
the podium this year and is sixth in a championship won by Red
Bull's Sebastian Vettel.
"I have a contract with Ferrari until (the end of) next year
and this is not the only moment (in my career) that I have to do
a good job to renew," Massa told reporters at a mall appearance
in Sao Paulo on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season-ending race.
"Other times it has happened. I need a good year to
continue," he added.
Massa, whose position at Ferrari has been under constant
speculation almost since he arrived as a race driver in 2006,
has already received a veiled warning from Ferrari president
Luca di Montezemolo.
"We expect great things from him in 2012 and then decide how
to proceed. Let's say he needs to prove himself next season," he
told Italian media this week.
Massa said he also hoped to have a more competitive car.
"It was not a very good year, it was not an easy year," said
the 30-year-old whose team mate Fernando Alonso is third overall
and won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The Spanish double world champion has 245 points to Massa's
108 with 25 still to be won.
"To have a competitive car...the work is not only now but a
few months ago. We wish to have a car more competitive so that
we can play for the championship from the beginning to the end
and not just some races," said Massa.
"Although my year was not good, I rely on the strength of
the fans, as always...the excitement is always high when I go
home," said Massa, winner in Brazil in 2006 and 2008.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin and Clare Fallon)