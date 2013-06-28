SILVERSTONE, England McLaren have hired Sauber chief designer Matt Morris as their new engineering director, the former Formula One champions said on Friday.

Sporting director Sam Michael told reporters at the British Grand Prix that Morris would work on both next year's regulation changes and the 2015 switch from Mercedes engines to a new partnership with Honda.

"He'll definitely help us add to that engineering strength," said Michael, who worked with Morris at Williams when the Briton was head of transmissions. He could not say when Morris would start work at Woking.

"I think he will fit in very well with (technical director) Tim (Goss) and they will be a good combination," added the Australian.

McLaren have been struggling with an under-performing car this season and drivers Jenson Button, of Britain, and Mexican Sergio Perez, have yet to finish higher than fifth.

Their former technical director Paddy Lowe started work with Mercedes this month, reuniting him with McLaren's 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The sport is facing huge changes next year with a new V6 turbocharged engine with energy recovery systems replacing the current V8. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)