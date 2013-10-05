YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 5 McLaren may be heading for their first Formula One season without a win since 2006 but they are moving behind the scenes to bring in top technical talent to help them back to the top next year.

Team principal Martin Whitmarsh told reporters at the Korean Grand Prix, where Jenson Button and Sergio Perez both qualified outside the top 10 for the second time this year, that some big names would be announced.

"You can never, and certainly this year, be satisfied with where we are," he said.

"So we've been recruiting in the technical team, strengthening that quite a lot. There have been quite a few new starters this year, there are some as yet unannounced that will be headline-grabbing when they get announced.

"So there are things going on. We have to look at ourselves as a team, from the top management all the way through, as well as our technical team, to ensure we return to winning ways as quickly as possible."

McLaren are the second most successful team in Formula One history, with eight constructors' titles and 12 drivers' crowns.

They have not finished higher than fifth this season and have already turned their main focus to the car for 2014, when the rules change considerably and new turbocharged V6 power unit with energy recovery systems is introduced.

McLaren lost technical director Paddy Lowe to Mercedes earlier in the season, the Briton following 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton, but have recruited Matt Morris from Sauber as engineering director. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)