MANAMA, April 19 Even the back of the grid was beyond the reach of McLaren's Jenson Button on Sunday after an electrical failure ruled the Briton out of the Bahrain Grand Prix before the start.

The 2009 Formula One world champion had been due to line up last, after failing to set a lap time in Saturday's qualifying and sitting out most of practice due to an electrical problem with the car.

Stewards gave him permission to start but the team, whose new partnership with Honda has suffered a troubled start to the season, said he had been further sidelined by a recurring problem with the car's energy recovery system.

"The data out of the energy recovery system was not clean," McLaren head Ron Dennis told Sky Sports television.

"The chances of it failing are quite high so it's probably better not to run it."

Button's Spanish team mate Fernando Alonso lined up in 14th place after the team's best qualifying performance of the season.

Former champions McLaren have not scored a point yet this year and last won a race, with Button, in 2012. (Editing by Ed Osmond)