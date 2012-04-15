SHANGHAI, April 15 Race winners Mercedes were
fined 5,000 euros ($6,500) on Sunday for allowing Michael
Schumacher to leave the Chinese Grand Prix pitlane without a
front wheel being properly attached in a bungled pitstop.
The fine for an unsafe release would have been greater for
the German constructor, for whom the amount was little more than
small change, had the seven times Formula One world champion not
acted quickly to limit the danger.
"The prompt action of the driver, in stopping the car as
soon as the problem was noticed, is taken into account in the
penalty determination," said race stewards in a statement.
Schumacher, who had started on the front row alongside team
mate and eventual winner Nico Rosberg, pulled onto the grass and
retired on the 13th lap.
"I felt there was something wrong immediately and especially
in turn three when I put pressure on the right side of the car,"
said the 43-year-old German.
"I feel sorry for the guys who always work so hard and give
their best. But as we all know, that's part of the game."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)