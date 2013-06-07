MONTREAL, June 7 Mercedes boss Ross Brawn confirmed on Friday that he made the decision for his team to be part of a Pirelli tyre test in Spain last month that is being investigated as a possible breach of the sport's rules.

But Brawn reaffirmed his belief that the team had done nothing wrong and is confident Mercedes will be cleared of any wrongdoing when it goes before the International Automobile Federation (FIA) tribunal.

"I think there's been some rumours before and nothing's happened," Brawn told a news conference after the first day of practice for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix. "I think we should say let's wait and see what the tribunal find and then we can take it from there.

"It was my decision to do the test so that's a fact."

Brawn also shot back at suggestions the tests were conducted secretly: "It was a private test. It wasn't a secret test.

"Anyone who believes you can go to Barcelona and do three days of testing, or 1,000 kilometres of testing, and not have anyone become aware, is very naive.

"Sporting integrity is very, very important to us, very important to Mercedes. And, I think when the facts become apparent, people can make a better judgement of the situation." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)