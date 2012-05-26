MONACO May 26 Mercedes GP head of aerodynamics
Loic Bigois has left the Formula One team to join unidentified
rivals, principal Ross Brawn said on Saturday.
"Loic has been a really loyal and important member of the
team for a number of years," he told reporters. "We had an
internal reorganisation...it didn't fit in with what he was
hoping to do.
"So he asked to be released from his contract and we
released him. I think he's going somewhere else at the end of
the year."
Media speculation has indicated Ferrari, who have been
wrestling with the aerodynamics on their 2012 car, as a likely
destination for the Frenchman who helped Brawn win the 2009
constructors' title.
Brawn said former BAR and Red Bull technical director Geoff
Willis was now in charge of the Mercedes aerodynamics group.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)