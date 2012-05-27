MONACO May 27 Mercedes promised to provide Michael Schumacher with a more reliable car after the German's hopes of a return to the Monaco glories of his heyday ended in disappointment on Sunday.

The seven times world champion had his sights set on a podium finish for the first time since 2006, after what would have been pole position was translated into a sixth place start due to a previous penalty.

Instead, Schumacher lost places at the start due to a collision with the Lotus of Romain Grosjean, and his race ended in retirement 15 laps from the finish due to a fuel pressure problem.

"We tried to continue but it was costing him too much time, dropped him out of the points and forced us to retire the car," said team principal Ross Brawn.

"It was very disappointing because he put in a great performance this weekend and he was still on course to score useful points. We need to make sure we eliminate the problems for him, starting in Canada."

Schumacher said he was looking forward to that.

"I had secretly been hoping for a podium finish today. I will take the boost from the high points of this weekend with me to Canada. The track should suit us and I'm hoping to have a normal, clean race," he declared.

Schumacher's German team mate Nico Rosberg, who grew up in Monaco and still lives there, finished second behind winner Mark Webber in the Red Bull. (Editing by Matt Barker)