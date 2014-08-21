SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 21 Championship leader Nico Rosberg and Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton appeared at odds again, if not poles apart, on Thursday before renewing their Formula One title battle in Belgium.

Returning to work after the long August break, both drivers were asked about a "team orders" controversy that erupted at the previous race in Hungary.

Rosberg indicated they had discussed the situation and moved on. Hamilton said there had been no talks between the two and saw no need for any.

"I gather it was a bit of a mess afterwards, after Hungary, so it's best I don't add too much, I think, and I continue to not give too many details," Rosberg told a news conference without Hamilton present.

"In general, of course, we discussed it after the race - just because it's important to review a situation like that and know how to move forward.

"Now we're moving forward but, of course, I have also learned various things from that race which I will try to adapt for the future," added the German, relaxed after a vacation on the Italian islands of Capri and Ischia.

Rosberg is 11 points ahead of Hamilton after 11 of 19 races, despite the Briton having won five times to his four for the sport's dominant team.

In Hungary, Hamilton had started in the pitlane and last while Rosberg was on pole and seemingly headed for a comfortable victory.

By the chequered flag in a race twice interrupted by the safety car, Hamilton was third and Rosberg fourth - with the German complaining that his team mate had not let him through when the team had asked him to.

Hamilton, with some justification, pointed out that Rosberg had never been close enough and he was not about to slow down and scupper his own chances. The team subsequently supported his actions.

"There wasn't (a discussion). I don't know what Nico has said but we haven't all sat down together as yet," Hamilton told reporters when asked about Rosberg's Thursday comments.

"I'm not particularly sure it needs to happen," added the 2008 world champion.

"I've come here quite clear on what is to be done and needs to be done, and I feel quite comfortable with how the team has reacted and the decision they have made.

"It's very clear for me. I'm not sure it's the same for the other side."