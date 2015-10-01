LONDON Formula One will be noisier next year after the sport's governing body approved new measures on Wednesday to raise the decibels after complaints about the V6 turbo hybrid power units introduced in 2014.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that all cars would have a separate exhaust wastegate tailpipe next year "through which all and only wastegate exhaust gases must pass.

"This measure has been undertaken to increase the noise of the cars and will not have any significant effect on power or emissions," it added.

The more fuel efficient V6 power units are considerably quieter than the old and far simpler V8 engines that they replaced, leaving some fans upset by the absence of one of the sport's big draws.

Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been one of the new engines' biggest critics.

