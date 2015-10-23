Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
AUSTIN, Texas British driver Jolyon Palmer, whose father Jonathan competed in Formula One in the 1980s, will race for Lotus next season alongside Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.
The team said in a statement at the U.S. Grand Prix on Friday that the 24-year-old, who won the GP2 support series last year, would complete their 2016 driver lineup.
"We’ve seen Jolyon’s hard work and talent this season in the way he’s approached his third driver role and he is a really popular choice for the team," said chairman Gerard Lopez.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.